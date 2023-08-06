Oil market: Bonny Light price rises 3% to $87.64 per barrel on low output





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light, weekend, rose by three per cent to $87.64 per barrel, from $85 per barrel, due to low production by members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Checks by Vanguard, yesterday, indicated that the prices of other crudes, including Brent and OPEC basket stood at $86.24 and $86.66 per barrel respectively.

This leap in price, apparently the highest since June 2023, showed an excess of $12.64 per barrel when juxtaposed against the $75 per barrel reference price of the nation’s 2023 budget that was also based on 1.69 million barrels per day.

But the Nigerians and other nationals would have to pay more for petrol, which is imported from the global market, especially because of the low value of the Naira, currently hovering at more than N700/$.

Commenting on the development, the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Mike…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper