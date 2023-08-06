Over sixty youths storm Enugu for lawn tennis tournament





By Chinedu Adonu

Not less than sixty youths from the South East and South South regions have stormed Enugu state for the 6th edition of the tournament.

The tournament tagged, Prince Victor Uwakwe Under 15 and 21 Regional Tennis Tournament kicked off inside the Enugu Sports Club Tennis court.

The tournament features both male and female in each category with 40 male and 20 female.

In his opening speech, the sponsor, Prince Victor Uwakwe said that the tournament was organised to harness the budding talents from the grassroots and greater exposure to the quality engagements of children on tennis skills.

Uwakwe who was represented by Mr Lawrence Molokwu said that the discipline and capability of the players will be tested adding that the tournament offers opportunity for the young players to build a rich regimen of experience which will serve as a pedestal for greater attainment in the future.

“It is my belief that focus and discipline achieved in sports rubs off…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper