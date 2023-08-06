PDP, LP, jittery over Ganduje’s emergence – APC Professional council





…hails election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has said the opposition parties in the country, particularly, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, are jittery over the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC.

The council, in a congratulatory message on Sunday, co-signed by its National Director, Seyi Bamigbade and National Deputy Director, Abba Rabbeu, who also served as Senior Special Assistant On Political Awareness to the former Governor Ganduje, said the opposition parties were currently jittery over the newly elected chairman who wields an array of experience in the management of humans and resources.

According to the council, ex-governor Ganduje has over the years played a significant role in entrenching internal democracy and reconciling aggrieved members within the party.

He said, “The emergence of Dr. Ganduje as the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper