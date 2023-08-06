Perfection leads to a new beginning





By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s rejoice with one another as we glorify God that has brought us to the eighth month of the year.

The last seven months have been quite eventful but for the children of God it’s been joyful.

It doesn’t matter what your experience was, the Holy Bible states in 1st Thessalonians 5 vs. 18 ( KJV) :

“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ concerning you”.

Brethren, being alive is a great testimony for it is only God that gives the breath of life.

We called the month of July the month of Perfection and the Bible gave us many examples of the importance of figure seven in Biblical records.

As Christians, we identify the month of July as the month of Perfection, the month of Fulfillment etc.

We also see it as a time that every imperfection in the life of a person is made perfect with the intervention of the Almighty God.

Perfection is experienced in the life of a couple that has been waiting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper