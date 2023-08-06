Polygamy: What recent studies reveal!





By Uwaoma Christabel Chikelum

Polygamy is a hotly contested practice and open to widespread of interpretation/ misunderstanding depending on individual point of view.

This practice is defined as a relationship between either one husband and multiple wives or one wife and multiple husbands.

Today, ‘polygamy’ almost exclusively takes the form of polygyny: one husband with multiple wives. Polygyny is a form of plural marriage, in which a man is allowed more than one wife. In countries where polygamy is illegal such as the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, someone who marries a person while still married to another commits the crime of bigamy and there are resultant consequences for that according to the law of every country that is against such practice.

Polygamy is neither exclusively Western nor non-Western: it has been practised by some Hindus, Mormons, Muslims and other cultural and religious groups. In the pre-colonial era in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper