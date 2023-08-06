Radda, UNICEF collaborate to end poor breastfeeding policy in Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina First Lady, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko Radda in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have condemned the shocking revelation that only nine percent of organisations have workplace breastfeeding policy in the country, calling for an end to it in Katsina State.

Mrs Radda while speaking at the flag off of the 2023 World Breastfeeding Milk in Katsina called on the Katsina State Government and private organisations in the state to provide an effective work place support for nursing mothers; advocating for at least four months maternity leave with full pay for nursing mothers in the state.

According to Mrs Radda, early return to work after childbirth is among the major factors compounding breastfeeding issues in the state. She also identified inadequate knowledge and bad social norms as other major factors.

Consequently, the Katsina First Lady, called on all MDAs, community leaders to ensure that women are included in system…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper