Tendentious appointment of ministers in Nigeria, By Tonnie Iredia





The process of appointment of ministers in Nigeria is ordinarily simple. It has two main phases, namely: the nomination of some persons by the president to serve as ministers of government and the confirmation of such nominees by the senate. As at today, the president’s nomination is constitutionally guided to consist of at least 37 persons, one per state and the federal capital territory, Abuja. A fresh legal requirement is for the president to ensure that the nominations are made not later than 60 days from the day of his inauguration. On its part, the senate is required to diligently perform the confirmation of the nominees by subjecting them to a process of screening with a view to certifying that only persons of integrity that are fit and proper are confirmed to serve as ministers.

Both the president and the senate ought to perceive their assignments as constitutional mandates that must be conscientiously handled so as to situate the cabinet as a veritable tool for good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper