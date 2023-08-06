Tinubu must fulfill legal requirements before declaring war against Niger – Femi Falana 





President Bola Tinubu administration is mandatorily required to seek the approval of both houses of the National Assembly, notwithstanding the resolution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resort to the use of force to flush the military junta in Niger in a bid to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

This was made known in a statement by signed by a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, as the Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), on Sunday.

According to the statement, “This is in compliance with section 5(4) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which stipulates as follows: (4) Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this section:

“(a) the President shall not declare a state of war between the Federation and another country except with the sanction of a resolution of both Houses of the National Assembly, sitting in a joint session; and

“(b) except with the prior approval of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper