Tinubu’s ‘large’ cabinet stokes controversy amid jostle for portfolio





•Number is no problem: Group defends 68 – member govt

•SANs, activists insist on Oronsaye report implementation

•Case made for Okotete, Tunji-Ojo, other young ministerial nominees

•Why President withdrew my nomination – Maryam Shetty

Following the clamour for a slim government and a reduction in the cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu has been asked to implement the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.

Senior lawyers, civil society groups, and other stakeholders, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, faulted what they described as a large number of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

They argued that, in the face of dwindling economic fortunes and hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, Tinubu ought to lead by example by cutting down on the cost of governance starting with reducing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper