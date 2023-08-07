3 best performing Super Falcons players at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023





By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have bowed out of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England following a 0-0 draw in full time.

It was the first time in its history that Nigeria conceded just two goals and did not lose a single game in 90 minutes in the tournament.

Nigeria was drawn in group B alongside Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria drew 1-1 in the opening game against Canada, won 3-2 against Australia, and secured a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland to qualify as the runner-up.

In the tournament, football fans praised the Nigerian team for their display, with some singled out for their brilliant performance in Nigeria’s four matches at the competition.

In no particular order, here are the top three Super Falcons players at the tournament.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The Super Falcons goalkeeper shone brightly in all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper