Akpabio unveils chairmen, vice-chairmen of standing committees 





…Oshiomhole chairs Interior, Sani Musa, Finance, Abaribe, Power, Buhari, Aviation, Izunaso, Capital Market, Tambuwal , Housing ,Seriake Dickson, Ecology, Imasuen, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

…As Senate adjourns plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

By Henry Umoru

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has unveiled names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of the standing committees.

The announcement was made yesterday soon after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm.

In the list, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North is chairing the Committee on Interior, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East is Chairman, Committee on Finance; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North chairs Committee on Aviation, Osita Izunaso, Committee on Capital Market, Seriake Dickson, Ecology; Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and Aminu Tambuwal,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper