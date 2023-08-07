Akpabio unveils chairmen, vice-chairmen of standing committees 

By
Headliners
-
0
2


…Oshiomhole chairs Interior, Sani Musa, Finance,  Abaribe, Power,  Buhari, Aviation, Izunaso,  Capital  Market, Tambuwal , Housing ,Seriake  Dickson, Ecology, Imasuen, Ethics,  Privileges and  Public Petitions 

…As Senate adjourns plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

By Henry Umoru 

The President  of  the Senate,  Senator Godswill  Akpabio has unveiled names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of the standing committees.

The announcement  was made yesterday soon after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm.

In the list, Senator  Adams  Oshiomhole,  APC, Edo  North is chairing the Committee  on Interior, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East is Chairman,  Committee  on Finance; Senator  Abdulfatai  Buhari,  APC,  Oyo North chairs Committee  on Aviation, Osita Izunaso,  Committee  on Capital  Market,  Seriake  Dickson, Ecology; Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South, Ethics, Privileges  and  Public Petitions and Aminu Tambuwal,…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

