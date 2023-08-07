Amotekun arrests ex-convict `attempting’ to kidnap 8-year-old girl





The Osun Commander of Amotekun Corps, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi said an ex-convict has been arrested while allegedly attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl.

Adewinmbi, in a statement on Monday, said that the suspect, a resident of Lawole Compound Iresi town, was arrested on Saturday at about 2:30p.m, after he was discovered by residents trying to forcefully drag the girl away.

“The suspect tried to lure the girl with N50 who was sent on an errand by her mother, but later forcefully grabbed her and tried to take her away when the girl refused to collect the money from him.

“It was at the point of trying to drag the girl away that the girl raised alarm, attracting residents to what he was doing.

“Residents later chased after him, arrested him and called in Amotekun officers from Olorunda Local Government to take him away.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and added that he planned to use the girl for money…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper