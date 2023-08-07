Araraume, NNPC take legal battle to Court of Appeal





By Innocent Anaba

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has described as an abuse of the court process, the appeal by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, seeking to upturn the judgment of a Federal High Court which ordered his reinstatement as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the newly NNPCL.

In a brief of argument by his team of lawyers led by Chris Uche, SAN, Ararume argued that the appeal by NNPCL was not only incompetent and lacking in merit but a waste of the previous time of the court which must be dismissed with huge cost..

Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in a judgment on April 18, ordered the immediate reinstatement of Ararume as NNPC’s Chairman.

The lower court in its judgment held that his removal after his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari was illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and subsequently nullified the president’s action.

Besides, the court also ordered the defendants which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper