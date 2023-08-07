



Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike, has emerged as the Head of House for week 3.

Biggie announced him as HoH following Monday’s arena games.

On the back of his new title, Ike is immune from eviction this week.

He also got to select four BFFs (friends for the week).

Ike chose Cee-C, Mercy, Seyi and Venita as his BFFs.

He becomea the third Head of House for this season after Adekunle and Kiddwaya.

BBNaija All Stars: Ike emerges Head of House for Week 3





Source: Vanguard Newspaper