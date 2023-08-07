BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye gets double strike for physically attacking Cee-C, Doyin





BBNaija All Stars housemate and former Level Up star, Ilebaye, has received a double strike on the show following multiple infringements of Big Brother’s rules.

Big Brother announced the punishment on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after playing several clips of Ilebaye clearly breaking the rules for the housemates and viewers to see.

After the usual weekend party on Saturday night, Ilebaye burst into tears over her sudden fallout with her in-house confidant, friend and fellow Level Up colleague, Doyin.

Earlier in the day, the latter had approached the Kogi state indigene to talk about a fallout with an unnamed housemate. Ilebaye said she didn’t want to get involved, which hurt Doyin because she got involved in most of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper