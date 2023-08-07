COUP: Sheikh Zakzaky condemns planned invasion of Niger republic





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a vehement rejection of a purported plan for military action against coup plotters in Niger, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the supreme leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Nigeria and its northern neighbour.

The Sheikh warned against any divisive actions, asserting the brotherhood between Nigerians and Nigeriens.

His remarks came amid growing concerns about potential foreign interference in the region.

Addressing his followers and other Muslim faithful from his residence in Abuja, Zakzaky said,, “We are twin brothers, sharing the same roots and values. It is unimaginable that we would one day end up fighting against each other.

“It is shocking that these ruthless people want to use this country to attack our brothers, just to engage in fratricidal genocide.”

He drew attention to the historical links between the two nations, highlighting their shared cultural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper