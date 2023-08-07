Ex-gov Matawalle, successor, Lawal at war over insecurity





Immediate past governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Daudu Lawal, weekend traded words over security situation in the state.

While former Governor Matawalle accused Lawal, of waging “a political vendetta” against him instead of focusing on the security challenges of the state, governor Lawal, berated his predecessor for not being able to address the insecurity challenges in the state during the four years of his administration. .

Matawalle’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said the former governor spoke when he received members of Zamfara chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, at his Abuja residence.

He said Lawal’s actions since he assumed office begs the question of whether he has the interest of the masses at heart.

Matawalle asked Lawal to involve major stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to the security issues bedeviling the state, saying “Since he took over the administration of Zamfara from me, all that Dauda Lawal has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper