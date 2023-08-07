By Efosa Taiwo
Afrobeats super star Davido has shared a throwback photo of himself as a toddler from which he said to have known he would end up being successful.
In the photo shared, OBO crooner donned a black short and a multicoloured collar t-shirt topped off with a face cap and wrist watch while resting on the arm of a sofa brandishing his denticulation in a captivating smile.
Explaining the photo, the singer settled for a caption that looked into the future he now lives in.
He wrote, “E be like I been know say I go blow.”
Many of his fans have taken to the comment section to reckon with him while teasing him about the photo.
The post I probably knew I will be successful — Davido shares throwback photo appeared first on Vanguard News.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper