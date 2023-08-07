Land grab: Gov Sule moves to end crisis in Nasarawa, sets up investigative panel





***as affected traditional rulers shun the committee’s sitting

By David Odama

LAFIA — WORRIED by the crisis of land grab that has continued to result in loss of lives and property in Nasarawa state, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule has set up an investigative panel to look into the disputed areas between the Tiv Communities and other communities in the southern part of the state.

It would be recalled that there has been a persistent outcry by the Tiv Communities over the seizure of their ancestral lands in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa state over the years.

Governor Sule had said the constitution of the panel is to look into the crisis of land grab in the zone with the view to reducing issues of communal disputes, loss of lives and property and possibly put an end to the reoccurring land seizure which has continued to pose as a threat to peaceful co-existence among the communities involved.

The two-man committee was saddled with the responsibility of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper