Ministerial screening: Tinubu’s intervention saves Keyamo as SAN begs Senators, says ‘I’m sorry’





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu’s intervention has saved his ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo after he came under serious scrutiny from senators over ignoring summons to appear on the floor of the Red Chamber and explain the budget allocation to his ministry while he served as Minister for State, Labour, under the last administration.

The Senate had dissolved into the closed session which lasted about three hours following a motion by the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central and Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South to step down Kayamo’s screening.

The Senate which was earlier thrown into a rowdy session with the lawmakers sharply divided over whether to suspend the screening of Keyamo or not, returned after the break that lasted for three hours, and was at the end asked to take a bow and Go.

He apologised to the Senate and explained that the list of the beneficiaries of the N52bn Public Works scheme was available for…





