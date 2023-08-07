NCAA signs Civil Aviation Masterplan with ICAO, others





By Ezra Ukanwa

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has signed the Civil Aviation Masterplan (CAMP) with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Director General of Civil Aviation Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu, and ICAO Secretary General, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, signed the agreement during a recent visit by the DGCA to ICAO in Montreal, Canada.

In a statement issued by Nuhu, Monday stated that the Masterplan, when implemented, will further unlock opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Commenting, the Director General of Civil Aviation Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu said: “This is a major step in repositioning the nation’s aviation industry to attain its full potential and make significant contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development. All relevant stakeholders within and outside the aviation ecosystem will be involved in developing and implementing the CAMP.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper