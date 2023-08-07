Niger Rep: Catholic Bishops, JNI, AANI, others say no to military intervention 





–War with Niger’ll spread into Northern Nigerian communities, Arewa group warns

By Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Ojelu, Chidi Nkwopara & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Lagos—Opposition has continued to trail plans by the Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, led by President Bola Tinubu, to launch military operations against Niger Republic, as the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, weekend kicked against the move.

It will be recalled that the ultimatum given the coup plotters by ECOWAS leaders to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power or face military action expired yesterday.

Reacting to the development yesterday, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dissuade ECOWAS Heads of States from using military might to subdue the…





