Protest: Makinde, NLC, TUC end feud 





…as gov promises quarterly engagement with labour

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally addressed the aggrieved civil servants in the state in a bid to end the protracted five days protests embarked upon by the organised labour unions, which paralysed activities at the state secretariat.

The governor, while addressing the workers on Monday at the state secretariat, assured them that he would continue to place high premium on their welfare.

Speaking, Makinde noted that it was inevitable for misunderstandings to occur between two parties involved in a relationship, but noted that bygone was bygone having arrived at an improved understanding with the joint leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Vanguard had earlier reported that the workers became angry and embarked on the weeklong protest to press home their demands which include among others, payment of monthly deductions from workers’ salaries, release…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper