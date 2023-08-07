Sustained air strikes forcing terrorists kingpins to surrender





By Kingsley Omonobi

There are strong indications that heightened level of air strikes in recent times by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Northwest Nigeria may be compelling terrorists’ kingpins in Katsina and Zamfara States to consider dropping their arms to pave way for their surrender and peace talks with Federal Government.

Military sources disclosed that due to air power’s coercive tendencies of NAF aircraft, the move is believed to indicate an act of fear and desperation on the part of the terrorists who have alleged that aerial bombardments have continued to target their lives, houses and animals.

Sources privy to their lamentation revealed that on 15 July 2023, Katsina-based terrorist kingpin, Usman Kachallah, met with his cohorts somewhere near Gusami Village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) to discuss the situation they have found themselves.

Terrorists’ leaders/kingpins alleged to have met with Kachalla to seeks ways of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper