WAEC to release results today





By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC will on Monday release the results of candidates that sat for the May/June 2023 West African Examination Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

This was stated in a release sent to Vanguard by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Head of National Office, Mrs Moyosola Adesina.

Meanwhile, earlier in a chat with a medium, not Vanguard, the body through the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan noted that marking of the results of 1,621,853 candidates, was hitched-free even in the East where the sit-at+home was being enforced.

His words:” The council is working round the clock to try to beat the deadline. Certainly, the school exam results will be made public next week. There was no problem during the marking of 76 subjects. Even in the South East, the sit-at-home did not affect our marking. The exercise went smoothly without any issue.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper