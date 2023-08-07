Why flight delay, cancellation’ll continue —NCAA





•We can’t compete with foreign airline— Med-View Airlines

By Prince Okafor

Flight delays and cancellation witnessed by travellers in the country may continue to persist.

This is coming against the background of airlines in the country not having the capacity to meet the current financial obligations.

This is even as stakeholders have insisted that Nigeria does not have the capacity to compete with any foreign airline, stressing that the environment differs in terms of government support, among others.

Aviation World gathered that Nigeria currently has 32 Air Operator Certificates, AOCs, out of which 12 are scheduled operators.

An AOC is a certificate authorising an operator to carry out specified commercial air transport operations.

Despite this certification, airlines still struggle to manage their daily operations, as travellers continue to lament over the persistent flights delay and cancellations.

For instance, in the first quarter of 2023, a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper