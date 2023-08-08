Cleric, wife, herbalist arrested for allegedly abducting woman, children for 13 yrs





By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

The Zone 2 Command of Nigeria police, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested a Muslim cleric, Alhaji Afeez Imoleayo, his wife and herbalist in connection with the alleged abduction of wife of a United States-based Nigerian and the children.

The harbalist allegedly abducted and kept the woman and her children for 13 years in his apartment in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The cleric popularly called Alfa Imoleayo, was alleged to have hypnotised the US-based Nigerian, identified simply as Mr. Animasaun and compelled him to change his name to Imoleayo.

Not done, he was said to have compelled the abducted woman to also change her name and her children’s names from Animashaun to his, Imoleayo.

The 43-year-old Imoleayo was further alleged to have incurred an accumulated debt of N15 million in Mr. Animasaun’s name and compelled him to pay from the United States.

Imoleayo was paraded alongside four other accomplices identified as Ramon Uthman, Saidi Ajayi,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper