Crisis looms as Organised Labour says Tinubu’s wage award Panel yet to sit up till now 

By
Headliners
-
0
2


….Reiterates its rejection of Gbajabiamila led Committee, says the Panel not capable 

…Senate will partner with the labour unions to proffer lasting solution to the perennial trade disputes in the country, Akpabio 

By Henry  Umoru 

STRONG indications have emerged that crisis looms between the organised Labour and the Federal Government as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has raised the alarm  that the President  Bola Tinubu ‘s wage Panel was yet to sit up to show any level of seriousness. 

According to Labour, the challenge is the issue of the committee put in place which it said that from all indications,  it shows that the committee seems  not to be capable.

The organized Labour has reiterated its   rejection of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila need for negotiation on effect of subsidy removal.

According to the Organized  Labour,  it became  imperative  to reject against  the backdrop  that the Panel is not capable to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

