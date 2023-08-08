ELEVATOR TRAGEDY: Critical gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure — NMA





…Faults findings of LASG Investigative Panel

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Monday, said the passing of Dr. Vwaere Diaso has highlighted the critical gaps in the healthcare infrastructure that require immediate attention and overhaul.

The medical doctors queried the findings of the state government’s investigative panel, even as they noted that the young doctor’s avoidable death serves as an immediate and very clear call to action for the Nigerian government to recomit to the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria.

Stating that the well-being of doctors and by extension other healthcare professionals directly impacts the quality of care they provide to the citizens, the NMA stated that accountability is a fundamental principle of good governance, which applies not only in politics but also across all sectors, including healthcare.

They lamented that the unfortunate incident surrounding Dr. Diaso’s passing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper