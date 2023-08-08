How my father died due to hospital negligence — Umahi





Former Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, recounted how his father died of negligence of medical personnel at an unnamed private hospital.

“My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital,” the lawmaker representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly said during the screening of Mariya Mahmoud, a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

Mahmoud, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State, introduced herself as a medical doctor and public health practitioner. She was President Bola Tinubu’s substitution for Maryam Shetty, another female nominee from Kano who was dropped in a dramatic twist of events last Friday.

During her screening on Monday, Umahi, who is also one of the 48 ministerial nominees of the President earlier screened, asked Mahmoud to tell the Senate how she intends to curb situations of conflict of interest where doctors in government hospitals also float private medical centres.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper