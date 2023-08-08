Lagos completes modern floating jetty at CMS





The Lagos State Government (LASG) has completed the construction of a modern floating jetty at CMS-Marina to enhance safe commuting of residents and visitors in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, said this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director, Public Affairs Service, Mr Akeem Odusina, on Monday in Lagos.

Balongun said that the constructed jetty at CMS was a strategic connection point to the recently commissioned CMS-Marina Blue Line Rail System.

According to him, the CMS-Marina corridor, apart from being one of two major points with seamless connection between Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), the Blue Line Rail Transport and Water Transport, is the waterways hub with huge ridership in thousands on daily basis, linking several coastal areas such as Badore-Ajah in Eti Osa Local Government; Ipakodo, Ibeshe, Ijede in Ikorodu Local Government; Ilaje Bariga Waterfront in Somolu/Bariga Local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper