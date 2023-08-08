Life expectancy: NMA advises Nigerians on eating right for healthy living





The Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA-FCT) elders forum has advised Nigerians, especially the youth, on the need to eat right for healthy living, saying such also controls life expectancy.

The Acting Chairman of the association’s elders forum, Dr Udofia Enefiok, gave the advice at a meeting tagged “A day out with the elders”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was part of the activities lined up for the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association.

Enefiok advised Nigerians, particularly the youth, not to eat anyhow because such food was free.

He added that everyone must relate properly with the kind of food eaten.

According to him, at every stage of life, there are specific food made for those stages and that “if you carry food that you have been eating when you are young and eat such quantity at age 60 or 70, you are doing yourself more harms than good.

“It is important to know that God created us and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper