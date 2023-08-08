Mali’s troops, foreign partners target women to ‘spread terror’ – UN report





U.N. sanction monitors reported that Mali’s troops and its foreign security partners believed to be Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, were using violence against women and other “grave human rights abuses” to spread terror.

The monitors also warned in their report to the U.N Security Council that the sexual violence by Mali’s troops and their foreign security partners remained “systematic.”

They said the foreign partners were “presumed to be elements of the Wagner Group.”

Mali had long been battling an Islamist insurgency and the West African country’s junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, teamed up with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group in 2021. There were about 1,000 Wagner fighters in Mali.

Western countries had long raised concerns over Wagner’s activities in Mali. The United States had imposed sanctions on Wagner and Malian officials and repeatedly warned of what it said were Wagner’s destabilizing activities.

“The Panel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper