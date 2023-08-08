Miners condemn alleged State govts’ abuse of Mining Act, illegal action





….decry alleged invasion, jailing of registered mining company’s staff by Taraba govt

….demand Tinubu’s plan for mining sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

MINERS under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Tuesday, condemned alleged State Government’s abuse of Mining Act 2007 and Mining Regulations 2011.

The National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, stated this in an address at a press conference, while expressing displeasure over alleged invasion and jailing of registered mining company’s staff by Taraba State Government’s task force.

Ayanleke said: “While we appreciate the ambitions of the new leaderships in our various states to accelerate socioeconomic development, leveraging on the nature’s endowments within their domains, it is of no less importance to pursue these ambitions within all extant constitutional and legal frameworks in order not to breed anarchy and constitutional crisis that may render their efforts and those of the national government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper