Ministerial nominees: Deputy Speaker debunks report on South East leaders not happy 





By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has debunked a report displayed on social media, stating that the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East are not at home with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of ministerial nominees from the zone.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy speaker,Levinus Nwabughiogu in Abuja, the report published by an online platform however did not name the so-called leaders.

“Ordinarily, such a report should not be dignified with a rebuttal as it is not worth anyone’s time. But for purposes of clarity and emphasis, moreso, to protect the sanity of the reading public, the office of the deputy speaker is hereby emphatically stating the report is not only a deluge of garbages, unfounded narratives and falsehood at its apogee but also the figment of the overheated imagination of the people and the medium that published it.

“For…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper