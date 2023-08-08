Ministers: Senate stops El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi





*Awaits security reports, checkslConfirms Wike, Keyamo, Alake, Tunji-Ojo, Pate, Fagbemi, Edu, 38 others

By Henry Umoru & Dickson Omobola, ABUJA

AFTER seven days of screening, the Senate has confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by President Bola Tinubu.

Those who were denied confirmation, yesterday, over security report or pending security checks are immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai; former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi; and Stella Okotete, from Delta State. The trio had petitions against their nominations.

Specifically, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the Senate did not clear them because of security reports that must be cleared.

However, the senators confirmed immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Mr….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper