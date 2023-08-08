No plot to impeach dep gov — Obaseki





•Court action a preemptive move ahead his defection to APC

•Edo North leaders dissociate from Shaibu’s gov ambition

By Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said there was no plan to impeach his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu.

The governor noted that the move by Shaibu, seeking a court order to stop his purported impeachment, was preemptive ahead of his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This came as leaders of Edo North Senatorial District, the senatorial zone of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, distanced themselves from his governorship ambition, warning the deputy governor against fuelling crisis in the state.

The governor, while briefing journalists in Benin City, during a visit by the Edo North leaders, said the deputy governor has been actively engaging with senior actors, both at the national and state levels of the APC, negotiating his way into their party, adding that he was at the verge of finalising moves to…





