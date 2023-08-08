Putin meets Burkina Faso leader, Traore





Russian President Vladimir Putin has met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, over a situation that might not be unconnected with the Niger crisis.

While the details of the meeting were not clear as of the time of filing this report, there are speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

A short clip of the Russian leader’s meeting with Traore was posted by Jackson Hinkle on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

@jacksonhinkle wrote, “Putin held a private meeting with the world’s youngest leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.”

Traore is the world’s youngest currently serving leader after becoming the interim leader of Burkina Faso following the coup on 30th September 2022 which ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Mali and Burkina Faso have pledged their support to Niger, as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper