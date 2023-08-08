Shelve planned protest, end ongoing strike, FG begs doctors





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal government on Tuesday begged the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to shelve their planned nationwide protest and stop the ongoing strike for the sake of Nigerians because many people are dying in numbers in the hospitals across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachallom, made this appeal in Abuja when she addressed journalists at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja.

Daju, who has been conciliating on behalf of government with unions newsmen begged the NARD members not to allow more Nigerians to die due to their absence in the hospitals.

She pleaded with the striking Doctors to return to work without further delay to save their fellow countrymen whose lives are hanging between life and death, assuring that the government is working assiduously to meet all the demands of NARD in a short period of time.

The Permanent Secretary explained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper