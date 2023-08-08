Start empowerment programme now – Osun youths beg Adeleke





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Youths in Osun state have pleaded with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to kick start the youth empowerment scheme, tagged Imole Youth Corp to alleviate suffering among the populace.

Governor Adeleke had cancelled the Osun Youth Employment Scheme, OYES, after his inauguration last year and pledged to replaced it with Imole Youth Corp which is yet to kick off.

However, the youth group under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Osun state chapter, stressed that such scheme, especially at this critical time, would reduce impact of joblessness among the youth in the state.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the NYCN secretariat in Osogbo as part of event to kick state the 2023 International Youth Week, NYCN Chairman, Ajala Adetunji, said kick starting the scheme could reduce hunger among youth and crime tendencies.

His words, “We appeal to the peoples Governor, His excellency, senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper