Sultan laments high rate of polio virus cases in Zamfara





The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has called on traditional leaders in Zamfara to redouble their commitment toward polio eradication in the state.

Abubakar made the call in Gusau on Tuesday at a strategic meeting with traditional leaders in the hard-to-reach areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in collaboration with Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development.

The monarch, represented by the Coordinator of the Foundation and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Isma’ila Mera, described the high rate of polio virus cases in the state as alarming.

According to him, from January to date, a total of 21 polio cases have been recorded in the state, the figure being almost half of the total cases in the country,

He noted that out of the 21 cases , seven were recorded in Gusau local government area, six recorded in Maradun, five cases in Gummi while…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper