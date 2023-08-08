Why agitations, insecurity, others persist in S-East — Igbo youth





…Says govt only addressing symptoms, not causes

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, has given insight on why protracted agitations, insecurity, and other challenges facing the South-East have persisted, lamenting that the government over the years has been addressing symptoms and not root causes of the problems.

Founder of IYM who doubles as Secretary Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, and Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought ILT, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, in a statement, noted that it had become impossible to keep quiet in the face of continuing sad preference by the authorities to consistently ignore the root cause of the problem while addressing only the symptoms of a much deeper disease.

According to him, “Symptoms of malaria parasite in the body include headache, weakness of the body, high temperature, painful joints, dizziness and loss of appetite. It would be proper to run tests, identify the degree of the malaria parasite in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper