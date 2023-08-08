Why Tinubu nominated Matawalle as Minister — Arewa Group





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The North-Central Asiwaju Support Group has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as Minister to display his readiness in enacting an inclusive government.

Its National Chairman, Abba Rios Lawal, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that Matawalle’s nomination was a step in the right direction and a square peg in a square hole.

This was as they joined their counterparts in other zones to congratulate Matawalle and to commend Tinubu for nominating him.

The statement read: “We cannot easily forget the immense support and encouragement extended to us throughout the electoral campaign of the Asiwaju presidency.

“Matawalle was so supportive to us even though he was not from the North-Central Zone and his assignment was only limited to the South-West.

“In the choice of Matawalle, the President has displayed great wisdom and foresight and without any doubt, we can boldly say…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper