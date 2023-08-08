Women’s World Cup: England FA to appeal Lauren James’ red card





By Adegboyega Adeleye

The English Football Association is awaiting the length of Lauren James’ suspension from FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee following the forward’s red card against Nigeria.

James was sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct after she deliberately stamped on Michelle Alozie’s back, who creatively dispossessed her.

In an outburst of frustration for being kept quiet and marked out throughout the game by Halimatu Ayinde, the 21-year-old stood on Alozie’s back after losing possession and was shown a red card following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Nigeria suffered a painful exit as they crashed out of the World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England.

England released a statement: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

“We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper