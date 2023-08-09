Abia govt to complete A & E ward for FMC Umuahia





By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has promised that Abia State Government would assist the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, complete its Accident & Emergence Ward.

Otti who made the promise when he visited the hospital said his administration was committed to providing facilities that would help improve the living conditions of Abia residents.

Vanguard reports that the current A & E Ward is small and said to be ill-equipped to handle the large number of patients that are daily admitted to the facility, hence the construction of a new wing where work is currently ongoing.

The FMC Umuahia is arguably about the only functional public medical facility in Abia State to manage cases of emergency and other secondary and tertiary health cases.

Otti used the opportunity of his visit to the hospital to empathise with patients receiving treatments for various cases.

He promised that he would personally foot the bills for the patients, some of who were lying critically ill at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper