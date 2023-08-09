Activist Timi Frank tackles Akpabio over ‘vacation allowance’ to lawmakers





Activist Timi Frank, has tackled the Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, over his statement that money had been sent to all senators by the National Assembly to enjoy their annual vacation.

Frank spoke on the development in a video recording on Wednesday.

He described Akpabio’s revelation on a live national TV as a mockery of democracy and Nigerians, calling on the Senate President to resign his position immediately.

According to Frank, it was insensitive for the lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

Recall that Akpabio had, on Monday during a special plenary session of the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, informed the senators that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

Akpabio had said,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper