Bandits kill 3 in Taraba





By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

No fewer than three persons have reportedly been waylaid and killed by bandits in Funkwa Village, via Kwambia in the Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the development to newsmen via telephone.

He said the incident happened Tuesday morning when the deceased were going to their farm.

He also said security operatives have been drafted to the area to track down the perpetrators.

Also confirming the incident, Emmanuel Madaki, who acts as coordinator of Yangtu Special Development Area, condemned the attack.

He urged the state governor, Agbu Kefas, to ensure security operatives are drafted to the area to enable farmers and residents of the area go about their business without fear.

