CAR approves constitutional changes allowing president to seek third term





The Central African Republic’s National Election Authority announced the results of the 30 July referendum on Monday, with voters casting 95.27 percent of ballots in favour of the text.

Turnout was put at over 61 percent despite the vote being boycotted by the country’s main opposition parties and civil society organisations, as well as armed rebel groups..

According to RFI, the provisional results must now be ratified by the constitutional court, slated to publish the definitive outcome on 27 August.

The new constitution was designed to extend the presidential mandate from five to seven years and abolish the two-term limit.

The incumbent 66-year-old Head of State Faustin-ArchangeTouadera can now seek a third term in 2025, and his opponents have said he wants to remain “president for life”.

Touadera was first elected in 2016, when the country emerged from a civil war that spiralled along sectarian lines following a coup and his efforts to tighten up security, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper