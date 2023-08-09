Coup: Don’t put Nigeria at great risk, Diaspora Nigerians tell Tinubu





…vow to stop backdoor deployment of military

…call on NASS to reject Tinubu’s request

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Nigerians continue to react to the alleged moves to declare war against Niger Republic by Nigeria over the failure of coup plotters to vacate the seat of power, Diaspora Nigerians under the auspices of Global Nigerian Diaspora Forum, GNDF, Tuesday, told President Bola Tinubu, not to put Nigeria at great risk.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Emmanuel Tam Ezekiel-Hart, Dr Ifem Emmanuel Orji, Prof Mondy Gold, and

Hon. Gesiere Brisibe-Dorgu.

The Forum pointed out that “Presently, the Nigerian territory is not under attack by external aggressors known to have come from the Niger Republic.”

The statement reads in part,”As we operate an executive presidential system of government, the people of Nigeria hold sovereign power through their elected representatives who exercise that power on their behalf and the people have the right at any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper