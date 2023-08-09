Lagos govt. promises state-of-the-art facilities for AFCON 2027





The Lagos State government has assured the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of state-of-the-art sporting facilities and an enabling environment at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during a courtesy call by a CAF lnspection Team on Wednesday at Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor who was represented by his deputy noted that the state had all the requirements to co-host the tournament with the Republic of Benin.

He said: “Lagos State had in the past hosted the under 17 and under 20 World Cup football competitions and this has given us an insight into the protocols of hosting.

“We have the template, and we know what is expected of us, so we will make sure that it is good.”

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, assured the delegation of good hospitality in the state by both the public and private sectors.

The governor, however, said the state was aiming beyond the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, as it also planned to build the interest of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper